Steve Harvey Jokes About The ‘Pure Hatred’ He Keeps On Reserve For Daughter’s Boyfriend Michael B. Jordan

Michael B. Jordan is being warned to remain on his best behaviour when it comes to his romance with Lori Harvey.

That warning is coming from her father, TV and radio host Steve Harvey, who is reserving judgement on his daughter’s new beau.

“I still got my eye on him,” the comedian joked on iHeartRadio’s “The Steve Harvey Morning Show”.

“I mean I like I him, but like I say to all of them, ‘I might like you. I might approve of you, but I’ve got a thumb-sized section of my heart filled with nothing but pure hatred for you.’ Just in case I need it,” Harvey added.

RELATED: Michael B. Jordan Goes Skiing With Lori Harvey In Salt Lake City For New Year’s

Admitting he thinks the “Creed” star is a “nice guy,” Harvey quipped, “But I got this little section where all I gotta do is a click a switch and I’d hate your a**.”

He also joked about Jordan becoming People‘s “Sexiest Man Alive” for 2020.

“You’re not the sexiest man in the world to me,” Harvey joked. “Let’s be clear about that.”

RELATED: Michael B. Jordan Confirms Relationship With Lori Harvey

Rumours that Jordan and the “Celebrity Family Feud” host’s daughter were an item began when they were spotted travelling to Atlanta (where Steve Harvey owns a $15 million mansion) for Thanksgiving; they were subsequently seen skiing in Utah.

Earlier this month, the couple made their relationship Instagram official when they each posted photos of themselves together.