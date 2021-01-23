David Arquette Says He Owes Daughter An Apology For Splitting With Courteney Cox: ‘Divorce Is So Difficult’

David Arquette spoke with The Guardian for a Q&A, answering questions on a vast array of topics.

One of these questions led to a bittersweet revelation from the “Scream” star, when he was asked, “To whom would you most like to say sorry, and why?”

Arquette responded: “My daughter, Coco, because divorce is so difficult.”

Arquette and then-wife Courteney Cox welcomed daughter Coco in 2004; she was just 6 years old when they announced their separation in 2010.

In the Guardian interview, the avid wrestling fan and occasional pro wrestler (he once held the WCW World heavyweight title) also revealed he feared he was going to die during during a particularly brutal match.

“I got stabbed in the neck with a light tube during a wrestling ‘death match’ two years ago,” he said. “It was scary. I thought I was dying: your life does flash before your eyes.”