Eminem Blasts UFC Chief Dana White: ‘The Best Part About Your Opinion Is That It Doesn’t Matter’

Eminem is once again speaking his mind.

On Saturday, he was part of an ESPN panel discussing Saturday night’s pay-per-view UFC match between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier.

A viewer posted a snippet of the conversation in which Slim Shady takes a shot at UFC president Dana White, questioning his opinions about the fighters in the league.

“The best part about your opinion is that it doesn’t matter,” Eminem told White.

“And if every fighter that you had listened to your opinion when you doubted them, you wouldn’t have a f**king league,” he added.