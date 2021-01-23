‘Seventeen’ Apologizes To ‘Riverdale’ Star Lili Reinhart After Publishing Interview With Impersonator

Seventeen magazine is admitting they’ve been hoodwinked.

On Thursday, the Seventeen website published an exclusive interview with “Riverdale” star Lili Reinhart, divulging some details of upcoming storylines on The CW drama.

There was one problem: Reinhart never spoke to the interview’s author, who was fooled by an impersonator pretending to be the actress.

The “exclusive” interview was taken down from the site, and an apology was issued to Reinhart.

“Today, we briefly published a story with information we were lead to believe was from Lili Reinhart. However, it was brought to our attention that the person who contacted us was, in fact, an impersonator and had no connection to the ‘Riverdale’ star. We want to sincerely apologize to Lili and her fans for this unfortunate situation. We reacted swiftly by removing the story from our site and regret the erroneous reporting. We take full responsibility and will be internally reviewing our editorial and fact-checking processes to ensure something like this does not happen again,” Seventeen declared in a statement issued on Twitter.

Reinhart responded to the controversy in a post on Instagram Story.

“For some bizarre reason, someone impersonated me for an interview with @Seventeen,” she wrote. “Nothing inappropriate was said, but those were not my words and I wanted to address it.”