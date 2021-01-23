Jim Carrey Says Goodbye To ‘Worst First Lady’ Melania Trump In Brutal Cartoon: ‘Thx For Nothing’

Jim Carrey is bidding a not-so-fond farewell to Melania Trump as only he can.

For his latest piece of artwork, the Canadian comedian offers an unflattering cartoon portrait of the former First lady.

“Oh… and goodbye worst First Lady,” he wrote on one side of the drawing.

He continued by hinting that she’d soon be Donald Trump’s third ex-wife. “I hope the settlement can finance your life in the shallow end,” he added, concluding, “Thx for nothing.”

On the day of the insurrection at the Capitol, Carrey shared an image of then-President Trump (a.k.a. “Covfefe the Killer Clown”) and blasted him for his attempts to “murder the truth and weaponize ignorance.”

Added Carey: Today’s defilement of the Capitol dome is the harvest of Republican negligence and outright sedition from the top down. The chronic symptoms of a corrupt President and Senate are now in full effect.”

He concluded by addressing new POTUS Joe Biden. “Sorry Joe,” he wrote. “This clown made you a wartime president whether you like it or not.”