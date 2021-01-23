Lauren Mascitti Opens Up About Returning To Her Nursing Career After Competing On ‘American Idol’

After making into the top 20 during the 2020 season of “American Idol”, country singer Lauren Mascitti returned to Nashville and resumed her nursing careerl.

In an interview with the Canton Repository, she talks about what it’s been like juggling a music career with her work as a nurse during the pandemic.

“When I got voted off ‘Idol,’ we were right in the middle of the pandemic,” Mascitti explained.

RELATED: Lauren Mascitti Has ‘American Idol’ Judges On Their Feet After Dedicating Stunning Original Track To Her Nana

“I’ve always been proud and happy that I get to be part of something that’s bigger than me,” Mascitti said of nursing. “This year, I’ve really seen how important it is. I’ve learned a lot. Some days you think you have it so bad, then you meet people who have been through so much. I’ve seen a lot of miracles and I’ve seen a lot of tragedies. I’m a regular floor nurse so I get all kinds of stuff, but I’ve been working in the COVID unit as well.”

Mascitti, who is engaged to Grammy-winning songwriter Shawn Camp, reveals that some of the singers who were taken by COVID-19 were friends of theirs.

“Joe Diffie was a good friend of ours,” she said. “I had met John Prine a handful of times, Shawn was good friends with him. We’ve lost a lot of friends to different reasons.”

RELATED: ‘American Idol’: Twitter Is Torn Between Contestants Lauren Mascitti & Grace Leer After Surprise Twist

Even though she didn’t win, Mascitti credits “American Idol” for raising her visibility as a singer.

“Oh my gosh, it really gave my career a big boost!” she said. “I’m really thankful. I got so many more followers on social media, people who hopefully will be coming to my shows when venues start opening. My album went to No. 4 on the iTunes country album chart and my song ‘God Made a Woman’ went to No. 10. That was super exciting, especially because I’m still an independent artist.”