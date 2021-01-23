Justin Bieber Says His 2014 Arrest Was ‘Not My Finest Hour’

Justin Bieber is looking back at his 2014 DUI arrest in Miami.

Bieber called the arrest that took place seven years “not my finest hour” in an Instagram post on Saturday.

“Not proud of where I was at in my life. I was hurting, unhappy, confused, angry, mislead, misunderstood and angry at God,” he said before joking, “I also wore too much leather for someone in Miami.”

RELATED: Justin Bieber Rides Motorcycle While Filming In Los Angeles River Basins

The “Sorry” singer added that “God has brought me a long way.”

But he has now realized “God was as close to me then as he is right now.”

He then shared advice for his fans.

“My encouragement to you is to ‘let your past be a reminder of how far god has brought you. Don’t allow shame to ruin your ‘today’ let the forgiveness of Jesus take over and watch your life blossom into all that God has designed you to be.”

He concluded, “LOVE YOU GUYS WITH MY WHOLE HEART.”

RELATED: Justin Bieber Reveals Which Movie Inspired Boxing-Themed ‘Anyone’ Video — And It’s Not ‘Rocky’

Bieber was arrested in 2014 for drag racing a yellow Lamborghini on a Miami street and failing a sobriety test.

He was then charged with resisting arrest, driving under the influence and driving with a suspended license. Bieber didn’t have to serve jail time by pleading guilty to reckless driving, making a charitable donation and taking anger management classes.