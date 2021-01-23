Piers Morgan Responds To Backlash Over Larry King Tribute

By Jamie Samhan.

Getty/CPImages

Piers Morgan is responding to backlash after paying his respects to Larry King.

King died on Saturday at 87.

“Larry King was a hero of mine until we fell out after I replaced him at CNN & he said my show was ‘like watching your mother-in-law go over a cliff in your new Bentley.’ (He married 8 times so a mother-in-law expert) But he was a brilliant broadcaster & masterful TV interviewer,” Morgan tweeted.

Morgan was quickly called out for his tweet.

“What’s the point of this tweet? Couldn’t you simply say that he was a brilliant broadcaster and masterful TV interviewer and it was a privilege to follow him on CNN? Would that have been so difficult?” said one person.

Another added, “Gross, dude, really gross. You actually have the nerve to throw in an insult and can’t even be bothered to send condolences to his family?”

Morgan did respond to a few people who liked his tribute.

“Larry hated me replacing him at CNN and never made any secret of it, which I found very sad because he was one of my heroes – but I still think he was a superb broadcaster & one of the all-time TV greats,” Morgan replied.

“Of course.. Larry loved that mother-in-law joke, and he would have found the hysterical reaction to my tribute ridiculous,” he said to another and shared “my theory is the pandemic’s sent everyone nuts & if it helps them to scream irrational abuse at me, then I’m OK with that.”

