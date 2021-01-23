Piers Morgan Responds To Backlash Over Larry King Tribute

Piers Morgan is responding to backlash after paying his respects to Larry King.

King died on Saturday at 87.

“Larry King was a hero of mine until we fell out after I replaced him at CNN & he said my show was ‘like watching your mother-in-law go over a cliff in your new Bentley.’ (He married 8 times so a mother-in-law expert) But he was a brilliant broadcaster & masterful TV interviewer,” Morgan tweeted.

Larry King was a hero of mine until we fell out after I replaced him at CNN & he said my show was ‘like watching your mother-in-law go over a cliff in your new Bentley.’ (He married 8 times so a mother-in-law expert) But he was a brilliant broadcaster & masterful TV interviewer. pic.twitter.com/1JsXeeZYEk — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 23, 2021

Morgan was quickly called out for his tweet.

“What’s the point of this tweet? Couldn’t you simply say that he was a brilliant broadcaster and masterful TV interviewer and it was a privilege to follow him on CNN? Would that have been so difficult?” said one person.

Another added, “Gross, dude, really gross. You actually have the nerve to throw in an insult and can’t even be bothered to send condolences to his family?”

Morgan did respond to a few people who liked his tribute.

“Larry hated me replacing him at CNN and never made any secret of it, which I found very sad because he was one of my heroes – but I still think he was a superb broadcaster & one of the all-time TV greats,” Morgan replied.

Me too. Larry hated me replacing him at CNN and never made any secret of it, which I found very sad because he was one of my heroes – but I still think he was a superb broadcaster & one of the all-time TV greats. https://t.co/wAxHClK8F0 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 23, 2021

“Of course.. Larry loved that mother-in-law joke, and he would have found the hysterical reaction to my tribute ridiculous,” he said to another and shared “my theory is the pandemic’s sent everyone nuts & if it helps them to scream irrational abuse at me, then I’m OK with that.”

Of course.. Larry loved that mother-in-law joke, and he would have found the hysterical reaction to my tribute ridiculous. https://t.co/TrReEMLIFh — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 23, 2021

Weird, isn't it?

My theory is the pandemic's sent everyone nuts & if it helps them to scream irrational abuse at me, then I'm OK with that. https://t.co/iY1HuKVqlb — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 23, 2021

See more reaction to Morgan’s tweet below:

Say, @piersmorgan, it's okay to have thoughts you don't express https://t.co/uDdbn0lCUE — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) January 23, 2021

In all seriousness, how did Piers Morgan of all people get Larry King's prestigious job? I never understood it. — Wajahat "Consistently Brown" Ali (@WajahatAli) January 23, 2021

Dude inappropriate. He died—it’s actually not about you. — Elle Bee Are (@elle_bee_are) January 23, 2021

Why is #PiersMorgan trending? I can't see because he blocked me. Ok, I don't really care why #PiersMorgan is trending. I just wanted to brag about being blocked by him. — Nancy Lee Grahn (@NancyLeeGrahn) January 23, 2021

As an almost professional at putting my foot in my mouth, I'm constantly astonished at the mastery of #PiersMorgan, incessant searcher of relevance, to do it EVERY SINGLE TIME he has a thought. It's quite a talent for sure. — Willie Garson 🇺🇸 (@WillieGarson) January 23, 2021