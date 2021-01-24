Prince William And Kate Middleton Welcomed A New Puppy

Prince William and Kate Middleton have welcomed a new puppy into their family.

The Cambridge family were gifted a black cocker spaniel just before their dog Lupo died two months ago.

The 8-month-old pup comes from Kate’s brother James Middleton.

“The new puppy is adorable and the whole family are besotted,” a friend told the Mail on Sunday.

“They were devastated when Lupo passed away, as any dog owner will understand, but got the new puppy before he died. It was hoped that a younger dog would give Lupo some company and give him a little more life and energy,” they added.

The puppy was part of a little from James and Alizee Thevenet’s dog Luna (sister to Lupo) who gave birth to the puppies in the spring.

In late November, the family announced that Lupo had died. He was an early Christmas gift in 2011 from Kate’s parents, Michael and Carole Middleton.

Lupo was loved by his family, and made several appearances in official portraits over the years, including just following Prince George’s birth.

ET Canada has reached out to Kensington Palace for comment.