Eva Mendes’ Daughter Told Her She Was ‘On The Phone Too Much’

Eva Mendes is opening up about why she hasn’t posted on social media for awhile.

Mendes shared a posted from a parenting account that gave the advice to “let your kids call you out.”

“Kids can be so fiercely aligned with their value that they will take nothing less than the respect they deserve. They will take no BS. Not even from you,” it added.

Mendes captioned the post, “I haven’t posted lately because my little one told me I was on the phone too much.”

Mendes is mom to Esmeralda, 6, and Amada, 4, with Ryan Gosling.

“I could tell she was taking it personally,” she continued. “And she’s a kid, of course she’d take it personally.”

She concluded, “They take things personally unless we go out of our way to make it clear to them it’s not personal. So we had good talk, I apologized and I promised her I’d be mindful. I realized that just because I’m always home with them doesn’t mean I’m always present.”