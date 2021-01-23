Gael García Bernal Mourns The Death Of His Father José Ángel García In Poetic Post

Gael García Bernal is mourning the loss of his father, Mexican stage and television actor and director, José Ángel García. The “Mozart in the Jungle” star posted a series of photos of his father, as well as a throwback of him as a baby with his dear dad. José Ángel died on Jan 22 of pulmonary fibrosis, per the Los Angeles Times. He was 70.

In his caption, Gael included an excerpt in Spanish from William Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream. He then shared memories of the two together.

“I remember Halley’s Comet together. I remember reading Mexican history together before the school bus came. I remember so many things that only fit in the poetry of memories,” he wrote in Spanish. “I cannot put into words the love and peace I felt when I returned from performing. He gave me a kiss on the forehead, and as the song says: The monster’s gone. He’s on the run and your daddy is here.”

He then thanked everyone who has reached out to express their condolences, adding that it’s “very nice to know” that his father touched so many lives.

“I love hearing that everyone found him so funny and generous. I know that now there will be a beam of light that bounces the most tender sound in the Sor Juana forum at UNAM,” he added. “Ahí donde me cuidaron mientras aprendí a caminar, aplaudo de pie a mi padre que era un actor de alas rotas en esquirlas de aire, en su torpe andar a tientas por el lodo.”

Famous friends like Luis Gerardo Mendez, Cecilia Suárez, Residente and more left him messages of love and support.

José Ángel began acting when he was 14 years old, appearing in a number of telenovelas, such as “El día que murió Pedro Infante” (1984), “Morir para vivir” (1989), “Entre el amor y el odio” (2002). He was also the director of the long running Mexican anthology series “La rosa de Guadalupe”, as well as helmed “Mujer de madera” (2004), “Amigas y rivales” (2001), “Dos mujeres un camino” (1993).

ET spoke with Gael in October 2019, where he expressed, “I’ve been very fortunate to grow up in a very loving family.” He also touched on performing and taking risks with one’s work.

“Life is so much bigger and there are so many things to learn and tell,” the actor told ET. “I would say that one of the things that has been wonderful about making films is [the feeling of] being completely free. Being free is something essential and that is, perhaps, the ultimate success.”

