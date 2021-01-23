Dwayne Johnson Shows Off His ‘Exceptional Hair Skills’ On His Daughter

Dwayne Johnson is not only a gifted actor, he has a hidden talent in doing hair.

On the weekend, The Rock shared pictures of him doing his daughter, Tiana’s, 2, hair.

“Now despite my two year old looking completely TERRIFIED for her life that daddy is solely responsible for getting all the painful tangles out of her hair,” Johnson started his post. “Scroll left and you’ll see the calming energy, exceptional hair skills and extraordinary patience that daddy aka mr golden hands puts on full display.”

Johnson added, “I may be bald but I know a thing or two about hair. Mainly because I wish I had it.”

The actor often shares a number of sweet updates about his daughter including the time she tried to “clean” his muscles or when she spilt her pasta.