Larry King’s Sons Pay Tribute To Their ‘Fiercely Loyal’ Dad

Following Larry King’s death on Saturday, his sons are paying tribute to their dad.

“We are heartbroken over our father’s death, and together with our extended family mourn his passing. The world knew Larry King as a great broadcaster and interviewer, but to us he was ‘dad’,” Larry King, Jr., 59, Chance King, 21, and Cannon King, 20, said in a statement posted on Facebook.

“He was the man who lovingly obsessed over our daily schedules and our well-being, and who took such immense pride in our accomplishments — large, small, or imagined. And, through it all, we knew without a doubt in the world that he loved us more than life itself. He was an amazing father, and he was fiercely loyal to those lucky enough to call him a friend. We will miss him every single day of our lives,” they continued.

The brothers asked that in lieu of flowers a donation be made to the American Heart Association or the Beverly Hills Fire Department EMS, “to which a debt of gratitude is owed for the wonderful care they provided to our dad in his final years. With deep appreciation.”

King shared Cannon and Chance with ex-wife Shawn Southwick King and Larry Jr. with ex-wife Annette Kaye.

In 2020, King’s daughter Chaia, 51, died of lung cancer and his son Andy, 65, suddenly died late July of a heart attack. He shared Chaia with his ex-wife Alene Akins and adopted her son, Andy, from a previous relationship, when they got married.