Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker Hang Out In Palm Springs

By Jamie Samhan.

Getty

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are taking in the Palm Springs sun.

The two both posted pictures poolside at Kris Jenner’s Palm Springs home on the weekend.

While they didn’t post any pictures together, fans quickly put two and two together.

The Blink-182 rocker and reality star are neighbours in Calabasas but have sparked romance rumours before.

Barker frequently comments on Kardashian’s posts including a red rose emoji on a recent selfie and a tulip of a photo of her walking in the water.

The two have also been spotted out together a number of times, including in 2019 but the drummer said at the time, “I mean, I love her to death. I love her family to death. But yeah, just friends.”

Neither has commented on their most recent poolside hangout.

