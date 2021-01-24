‘Star Wars’ Twitter Account Demonstrates Support Of ‘High Republic Show’ Host Krystina Arielle After Racist Attacks

Krystina Arielle has been the victim of racist abuse on social media, and the new “Star Wars” host is receiving the franchise’s support.

Earlier this month, cosplayer Arielle was announced as host of the new “Star Wars: The High Republic” web series, a behind-the-scenes show set to run on the “Star Wars” YouTube channel.

Following the announcement, some comments she made about systemic racism back in June resurfaced.

“White People: You do not get to absolve people of racism,” Arielle wrote. “You do not get to point out their ‘Growth’ when they say black lives matter after treating us as if we don’t. You don’t get to accept apologies on our behalf. That shouldn’t need to be said.”

Arielle took to Twitter to share some of the hateful racist abuse that was then hurled at her.

She responded by posting the full text of Maya Angelou’s iconic poem “Still I Rise”.

Doctor Maya Angelou said it best. pic.twitter.com/GnfLW4Kdke — Krystina Arielle 🦖 (@KrystinaArielle) January 23, 2021

The official “Star Wars” Twitter account also responded, writing: “Our Star Wars community is one of hope and inclusivity. We do not stand for bullying and racism. We support @KrystinaArielle.”