Kate Hudson Talks The Complicated Family Dynamics Of Raising Kids With ‘Multiple Dads’

Kate Hudson sat down with Willie Geist for a “Today” interview on Sunday, and the “Almost Famous” star opened up about the unique challenges of raising three children from three different fathers.

Hudson shares her oldest son, 17-year-old Ryder, with ex-husband Chris Robinson of The Black Crowes; son Bingham, 9, was fathered by former fiancé Matt Bellamy, frontman of British rock band Muse; she and current boyfriend Danny Fujikawa welcomed daughter Rani Rose in 2018.

“I’ve got multiple dads, I’ve got kids all over the place,” Hudson told Geist with a laugh.

“The only expectations I really have that are really high on my life is with my kids and with family stuff,” she added. “Other than that, it’s like, I just let it go… I work my a** off, and then I walk away, and I hope for the best.”

Her close relationship with her children stands in stark opposition to what she experienced with her own father, Bill Hudson, a distant figure to Hudson and brother Oliver when they were growing up, raised by mom Goldie Hawn and her longtime partner Kurt Russell.

“I think that estrangement is unfortunately quite common,” she said of her strained relationship with her biological dad. “I think it’s important for people to talk about that. If they can’t reconnect or if it’s too challenging, that it’s okay, right?”

That estrangement, she admitted, is “a 41-year-old issue. I have a great family. I have a beautiful mother. I have a stepfather who stepped in and played a huge, huge part in sharing what it is to have a dependable father figure in our life. But it doesn’t take away from the fact that we didn’t know our dad.”

She added: “I think as I’ve sort of gone through that process… I kind of look at my dad and I’m, like, ‘You know, the love has never ever gone anywhere. It’s always been there, no matter what those complications have been. And healing is… personal, and I think people sometimes just need to hear that they’re not alone in that.”