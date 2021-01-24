Ben Affleck Balances Packages & Dunkin’ Donuts Coffee While Struggling To Keep His Pants Up

Ben Affleck is giving Twitter something to smile about.

On Saturday morning, paparazzi snapped some photos of the “Argo” director returning to his home from a coffee run to his beloved Dunkin’ Donuts.

In the photos, Affleck is seen trying to open his front door while precariously balancing a a coffee atop a pile of packages while his pants appear to be sliding down.

BACKGRID

BACKGRID

Affleck’s relatable struggle — and his ongoing love affair with Dunkin’ Donuts coffee — did not go unnoticed on social media. Check out some of the responses to the pics.

Oh to be loved like Ben affleck loves Dunkin’ Donuts https://t.co/Ti97DPYa0T — captain morgan (@m_shatts) January 23, 2021

i can definitely relate to ben affleck refusing to put down his dunkin donuts iced coffee despite having his hands full https://t.co/N42dj8hq5k — allie 🔴 (@notallie_) January 24, 2021

Ben Affleck is singlehandedly keeping Dunkin’ Donuts afloat as a franchise — Harut (@TsavtTanemm) January 24, 2021

these viral 'look at relatable and goofy ben affleck' photos are all part of an elaborate ad campaign for dunkin donuts.. i just know it https://t.co/NFeRH1IzWz — ozzie (@ozivois) January 23, 2021

feeling like ben affleck trying to balance his dunkin donuts on his mail today — Maggie (@maggielndnphoto) January 23, 2021

the amount of dunkin donuts that flows through ben affleck’s arteries…. — angie (@cavillanelle) January 24, 2021

Ben Afflecks relationships end because all the women realize he will never love them or support them as much as he will Dunkin Donuts. And this is why I will once again ask @BenAffleck to dm me. — duncan. (@DuncanNoDonut) January 23, 2021

Does the paparazzi hang out across the street all day waiting for Ben Affleck Dunkin Donuts door opening tom foolery? — Tim Ring (@timringTV) January 23, 2021

everyone is observing ben affleck like he's a lab rat that's been forced to participate in a long term study on the psychological effects of dunkin donuts iced coffee addiction. — Chris OBrien (@chrisobrienisok) January 24, 2021