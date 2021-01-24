Ben Affleck Balances Packages & Dunkin’ Donuts Coffee While Struggling To Keep His Pants Up

By Brent Furdyk.

Lionel Hahn/ABACAPRESS.COM/CPImages
Lionel Hahn/ABACAPRESS.COM/CPImages

Ben Affleck is giving Twitter something to smile about.

On Saturday morning, paparazzi snapped some photos of the “Argo” director returning to his home from a coffee run to his beloved Dunkin’ Donuts.

In the photos, Affleck is seen trying to open his front door while precariously balancing a a coffee atop a pile of packages while his pants appear to be sliding down.

BACKGRID
BACKGRID
BACKGRID
BACKGRID

RELATED: Ana de Armas Cardboard Cutout Spotted Being Thrown In Trash Bin At Ben Affleck’s House Following Split

Affleck’s relatable struggle — and his ongoing love affair with Dunkin’ Donuts coffee — did not go unnoticed on social media. Check out some of the responses to the pics.

Get breaking news in your inbox

Related

Comments

Powered by WordPress.com VIP