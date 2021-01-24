Monster Mayhem Galore In New Trailer For ‘Godzilla Vs. Kong’

“We need Kong,” geologist Nathan Lind (Alexander Skarsgård) intones solemnly in a new trailer for an anticipated monster mashup. “The world needs him to stop what’s coming.”

What’s coming is filmdom’s most famous atomic-age lizard, Godzilla, setting up a literal clash of the titans as these two iconic movie monsters face off in battle, and a new trailer for “Godzilla vs. Kong” film offers a first look.

Among the spectacular scenes featured in the trailer are Godzilla and Kong duking it out atop an aircraft carrier in the middle of the ocean, while an ancient myth hints that these two have a history as enemies.

RELATED: Alexander Skarsgard Spills Details About His Role In ‘Godzilla Vs. Kong’

“Legends collide as these mythic adversaries meet in a spectacular battle for the ages, with the fate of the world hanging in the balance,” the official synopsis declares.

“Kong and his protectors undertake a perilous journey to find his true home, and with them is Jia (Kaylee Hottle), a young orphaned girl with whom he has formed a unique and powerful bond,” the synopsis continues. “But they unexpectedly find themselves in the path of an enraged Godzilla, cutting a swath of destruction across the globe. The epic clash between the two titans — instigated by unseen forces — is only the beginning of the mystery that lies deep within the core of the earth.”

In addition to Skarsgård, other stars include Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Shun Oguri, Eiza Gonzalez, Kyle Chandler and Demián Bichir.

RELATED: ‘Godzilla vs Kong’ & ‘Dune’ Producer Considers Suing Warner Bros. Over HBO Max Shakeup

“Godzilla vs. Kong” premieres in the U.S. on March 26 in theatres and on HBO Max; no official word on a Canadian release yet, but will likely be released on VOD within the same timeframe.