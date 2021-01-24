Keira Knightley is taking a new stance when it comes to doing nudity onscreen.

In a new interview with the “Chanel Connects” podcast, the star of films including “The Imitation Game” and “Pride and Prejudice” says she’s reconsidering baring all onscreen.

“It’s partly vanity and also it’s the male gaze,” she explained. “I feel very uncomfortable now trying to portray the male gaze.”

While she gets that certain directors need “somebody to look hot” for an onscreen sex scene, they can count her out.

“I don’t want it to be that kind of, ugh, those horrible sex scenes where you’re all greased up and everybody’s grunting. I’m not interested in doing that,” she said.

“You can use somebody else,” she continued. “Because I’m too vain and the body has had two children now and I’d just rather not stand in front of a group of men naked.”

However, she’s also looking at it on a case-by-case basis, and admitted she might feel differently about “a story that was about that journey of motherhood and body [acceptance].”

And, she added, there would be a big condition attached. “I feel like, I’m sorry, but that would have to be with a female filmmaker. I don’t have an absolute ban, but I kind of do with men,” she said.