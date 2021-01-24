Former Roommates Eddie Redmayne & Jamie Dornan Reminisce About Being Struggling Actors: ‘There Was Just So Much Failure’

British actors Jamie Dornan and Eddie Redmayne spoke with Variety for its “Actors on Actors” series, and looked back to their early days as actors, when they lived together in Los Angeles while auditioning for roles.

“We weren’t working a great deal,” recalled Dornan. “At all,” Redmayne clarified.

“Okay, we weren’t working at all,” Dornan agreed. “We’re going up for a lot of stuff in L.A., a lot of the same stuff sometimes, which was depressing. I think we lived together for about three months.”

Redmayne recalled auditioning for “10,000 BC”, which “involved being topless, running around, like in Egypt. I mean, look at me. I’m sort of pallid, white, moley. I was always two hours early or an hour late to auditions, endlessly running these lines. But it was great in the sense that you got to try everything and fail hard.”

“Totally,” agreed Dornan. “There was just so much failure. I just remember your rental car — the foot area of the front passenger seat was a sea of failed audition sides. You were just shucking them down there after coming out of one of those auditions, going, ‘That’s another fail.'”

Redmayne admitted that the two have “come a long way since those days. I feel so privileged that I — and I know, you — have an element of choice in what we do work-wise. It’s not just flinging a lot of stuff at the wall… I never take it for granted, getting offered stuff and having a say.”