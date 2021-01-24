Matthew Perry Introduces Fans To New Puppy Alfred

Matthew Perry is welcoming a new member of the family, an adorable doodle mix named Alfred.

“This is me and @alfreddoodleperry,” Perry wrote in the caption to a photo of himself and his puppy.

“Who’s cuter?” he joked, adding, “Don’t answer that.”

Prior to Alfred’s introduction, Perry shared a video of the pup chowing down out of a Chandler Bing coffee mug from his merch store, with proceeds benefitting the World Health Organization.

Meanwhile, as Perry revealed in his introductory post, he’s set up his new pet with his very own Instagram account, which has already garnered more than 72,000 followers.