Miley Cyrus To Headline ‘TikTok Tailgate’ Ahead Of Super Bowl LV

The “TikTok Tailgate” just got a major headliner.

The pregame event for Super Bowl LV at Tampa Bay’s Raymond James Stadium will see 7,500 vaccinated healthcare workers serenaded by Miley Cyrus.

“I’ll be there for TIKTOK TAILGATE!!! I can’t wait to put on a show for the NFL’s honoured guests before the game…. Health care workers from Tampa and around the country,” Cyrus confirmed on Instagram on Sunday.

.@mileycyrus will be at Super Bowl LV to perform at the first-ever #TikTokTailgate – the NFL’s pregame event for the 7,500 vaccinated health care heroes who have been invited to attend #SBLV Join the tailgate FEB 7 at 2:30 PM ET on @tiktok_us & @CBS! pic.twitter.com/oMkQnnwBEM — NFL (@NFL) January 24, 2021

For those not in attendance, the event will start at 2:30 ET on TikTok and CBS. No other performers for the tailgate concert have been announced yet.

During the actual game, The Weeknd will take the halftime stage and Jazmine Sullivan and Eric Church will be performing the national anthem.