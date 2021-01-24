Adele Celebrates 10th Anniversary Of ’21’

It has been 10 years since Adele broke records with the release of 21.

The album, which became the best-selling album of the 21st century, included hits like “Someone Like You”, “Rolling In The Deep” and “Turning Tables”.

“Well I never! Happy 10 years old friend,” the singer wrote in celebration on Instagram. “It’s crazy how little I remember of what it was like and how I felt a decade ago. But Thank You from the bottom of my heart for letting us into your lives and letting me be a soundtrack to some of it.”

21 was first released in Europe in Jan. 2011 and reached North America on Feb. 22, 2011. By March, it was No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

Six years later in April 2017, it became the longest charting album by a woman on the Billboard 200.

Adele hasn’t released an album since 2015’s 25, but her good friend Alan Carr dished on hearing a few of the tracks from the much anticipated fourth studio album.

“Can I just say this? They change all the time because they’re really rough things. Everyone’s like, ‘What’s it like? What’s it like?’ But I said to her, ‘That voice is like an old friend,'” Carr said.

She has yet to confirm when the album will drop.