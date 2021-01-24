Gwyneth Paltrow Comments On Throwback Video Of ‘Baby Daddy’ Chris Martin

Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin are once again proving they are the ultimate example of friendly exes.

On Sunday, Coldplay’s official Instagram account shared a throwback clip of frontman Martin singing “Shiver”.

The song was off their 2000 album Parachutes, released two years before Martin and Paltrow started dating. They were then married from 2003 to 2016 when they famously made “conscious uncoupling” a better alternative to how divorce is often seen.

With two children between them, Apple, 16, and Moses, 14, the two have stayed close. Sometimes closer than most people find comfortable with an ex.

Paltrow commented on the very young Martin singing with a cheeky comment.

“Awwwww lil baby daddy,” the Goop founder wrote.

“Oh my!!!” responded one person to Paltrow’s comment, with someone else adding, “Only slightly awkward.”

“Dakota Johnson reading her comment 👁👄👁,” another added. Martin and Johnson have been linked since 2017.