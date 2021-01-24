Josh Gad Gives Update On The Live Action ‘Hunchback Of Notre Dame’

The live action version of “The Hunchback of Notre Dame” is getting “closer” to becoming reality.

On Sunday, Josh Gad, who is producing the movie, provided fans with an update.

“We need to know what’s gonna happen with the ‘Hunchback’ live-action remake you are to direct. It’s postponed or cancelled. For the role of Esmeralda, I truly recommend @HibaAbouk! Please have her in mind whenever the casting process starts,” a fan wrote.

RELATED: Regina King, Josh Gad And More Honour James Earl Jones On His 90th Birthday

Hiba Abouk is a Spanish Tunisian actress known for her roles on “El Príncipe” and “Con el culo al aire”.

Gad responded, “Getting. Closer. And. Closer.”

Getting. Closer. And. Closer. — Josh Gad (@joshgad) January 24, 2021

Tony Award-winning playwright David Henry Hwang will be writing the film with music by Alan Menken and Stephen Schwartz. No roles have been cast as of yet.

RELATED: Josh Gad Shares Tearful Tribute To Chadwick Boseman: ‘Chadwick Was T’Challa In Real Life’

Gad is no stranger to Disney, he voices everyone’s favourite snowman Olaf from “Frozen” and played LeFou in the live action “Beauty in the Beast”. Gad will be returning to the role opposite Luke Evans as Gaston in the spinoff “The Little Town“, where he will also be acting as co-creator, co-writer and executive producer.