Tarek El Moussa Shares Sweet Post Dedicated To His ‘Rock’ Heather Rae Young

Tarek El Moussa is wearing his heart on his sleeve.

The “Flip or Flop” star gushed over his fiancée Heather Rae Young in a sweet post on Instagram.

“It’s incredible to think how much life can change in a short period of time,” El Moussa wrote while celebrating their 18 month anniversary.

RELATED: Tarek El Moussa Slams ‘Selling Sunset’ Star Christine Quinn For ‘S**tty’ Comments About Him And Fiancée Heather Rae Young

He then looked back at the early days of their relationship including moving in together after “4 days of dating.”

“She has exponentially improved the lives of everyone in my family,” he continued.

“Everyone said I was crazy but here we are engaged almost two years later. She’s our rock, our best friend, and my hunny bunny. We love you to the moon and back,” El Moussa concluded. “You make me a better man.”

RELATED: Tarek El Moussa And Heather Rae Young’s New Home Was Flooded

The two announced their engagement in July and hope to get married later this year.

“We’re down to California or Mexico, so two locations,” El Moussa previously told E!, “and we’re thinking either May or October.”