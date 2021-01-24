A Tupac And Notorious B.I.G. ‘Verzuz’ Battle Could Be In The Works

“Verzuz” has seen some of the biggest icons in the music business come together, but there is one pair that co-creator Swizz Beatz is dreaming of.

While on ESPN’s “Jalen & Jacoby“, the music producer and rapper said he wants to find way to match up the late Tupac and Notorious B.I.G.

“My dream one, I want to figure out how to do Pac and Biggie in a way that the people is gonna really love it,” Beatz said.

“I got the idea for that. I’ma call you later, I’ma text you,” his co-creator Timbaland agreed.

Other names thrown out there for a postmortem battle included Michael Jackson and Prince.

In the almost year run of “Verzuz”, Alicia Keys, Patti LaBelle, John Legend, Brandy, Monica, Snoop Dogg, Rick Ross, DMX, Ashanti, Keyshia Cole and more have taken part.