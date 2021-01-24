Kim Kardashian Thanks Everyone Except Trump For Chris Young’s Release

Kim Kardashian is thanking everyone who helped free inmate Chris Young.

Well, everyone with the exception of Donald Trump.

Kardashian has been helping free Young who was serving a life sentence for non-violent drug offences. In one of Trump’s final acts as president, he granted Young clemency.

The reality star turned criminal justice reform lobbyist brought the case to Trump in 2018 during a visit to the White House.

On Sunday, Kardashian reposted a video of Young arriving to the airport (same as the one below) and added a long letter of thanks.

Ugly cry alert 🚨 My #squad sis @MsBKB, an atty w/ her ❤ & soul into ensuring people in prison w/ LIFE sentences are free, got #ChrisYoung OUT! Here he is 10 yrs later hugging the very JUDGE that (reluctantly) gave him 4 LIFE LIVES for crack. When ONE rises…we ALL rise. pic.twitter.com/yA1wUgjQ3j — Louis L. Reed, LADC (@LouislReed) January 23, 2021

“Chris Young is FREE after more than a decade behind bars. Wow My heart is so full! It brings tears to my eyes to see Judge Sharp welcome him home,” she wrote.

Adding, “I worked on this case with @msbkb (Chris’ attorney Brittany K. Barnett) for years so this victory is so sweet!!! Thank you @alicemariefree @jessicajackson (REFORM Alliance’s Chief Analytics Officer) & Judge Sharp for fighting so hard for Chris and never giving up!!!”

TMZ reports that Kardashian didn’t agree with Trump’s politics but knew she needed him to further her cause.