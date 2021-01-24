Spike Lee Says Trump’s Legacy Will Be Remembered ‘With The Likes Of Hitler’

Spike Lee was honoured with a special award during the New York Film Critics Circle.

The filmmaker received the award for his short “New York, New York”, which was filmed during the pandemic.

While the awards weren’t shown until Sunday, the acceptance speech was pre-recorded on Jan. 6–the same day as the Capitol attack.

“It’s a very sad day in the history of America,” Lee said of the attacks.

“We’re at the crossroads now…and everybody please be safe. This is not a game,” he continued. “This president Agent Orange will go down in history with the likes of Hitler.”

Adding that politicians who side with Trump are “on the wrong side of history.”

Apart from calling out Trump, Lee did thank everyone throughout his career who has helped him. Both on and off camera.

“All of us, as true Americans, have to really think about what’s important,” he concluded.

The full awards can be watched above.