Sabrina Carpenter Sets The Record Straight About Her New Track ‘Skin’ And Those Olivia Rodrigo Rumours

Sabrina Carpenter is speaking out about those Olivia Rodrigo “Skin” rumours.

The Internet became convinced that the track was about Rodrigo after the 17-year-old seemingly referenced Carpenter and with both allegedly dating Joshua Bassett in her smash hit “Drivers License”.

Despite fans thinking they’d hit the nail on the head after Carpenter seemingly sang about Rodrigo’s line about a blonde, older girl in her song, she insisted this wasn’t necessarily the case and that it wasn’t a “diss track.”

Carpenter wrote, addressing the speculation, “Thank you to everyone who has listened to skin 🤍 especially those who have opened their minds to lyrically what I was trying to get across.

“I wasn’t bothered by a few lines in a (magnificent) song and wrote a diss track about it,” she continued. “I was at a tipping point in my life for countless reasons. so I was inspired to do what I usually do to cope, write something that I wish I could have told myself in the past.”

RELATED: Olivia Rodrigo On The Massive Success Of ‘Drivers License’: ‘I Can’t Believe Any Of It’

“People can only get to you if you give them the power to. And a lot of people were trying to get to me,” Carpenter went on.

“The song isn’t calling out one single person. Some lines address a specific situation, while other lines address plenty of other experiences I’ve had this past year.. it also shows that many things have actually gotten under my skin.. and I’m still learning to not give other people so much power over my feelings. I know a lot of you struggle with the same thing.”

“I don’t want this to become an endless cycle so please don’t take this as an opportunity to send more hate anyone’s way,” the singer concluded. “Lots of love to u all. Thanks for letting me grow.”

Rodrigo recently added of her track and who it is about, “I totally understand people’s curiosity with the specifics of who the song’s about and what it’s about, but to me, that’s really the least important part of the song. It’s resonating with people because of how emotional it is, and I think everything else is not important.”

She continued to tell Billboard, “To see it do really well — to have this really painful moment in my life, and turn it into something beautiful that can maybe help people through a tough time that they’re having, like I was having a tough time — it’s just so empowering. I feel grateful that I got to do that.”