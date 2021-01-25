Jenelle Evans Says ‘Mom Can’t Put Down Her Pride’ Amid Custody Battle

Things are once again in turmoil in Jenelle Evans’ family.

Over the weekend, the “Teen Mom 2” star took to YouTube with a new video claiming her mother Barbara had “blocked” her over a renewed dispute over custody of her son Jace.

“I’m pretty mad right now, I’m pretty pissed off. I’m not gonna lie to y’all. Jace was living with me the past week and now circumstances have changed. Why have they changed? Because my mom can’t put down her pride,” Evans explained at the beginning of the video.

The reality star said that her son had come to live with her due to his bad behaviour, later elaborating that he’d been cursing, not doing his school work and that he’d punched holes in Barbara’s walls.

“It was really bad, and we’re not going into detail about that because it’s no one’s business but Jace’s,” Evans said. “But you know, my mom couldn’t handle it and his behaviour was horrible. The things he was doing was horrible and that’s all we’re saying about that.”

After a week, Barbara allegedly took Jace back to live with her after TMZ reported the story.

“She knows why he was living with me. She agreed to have him live with me. Now, she’s trying to make me look like a dumba**,” Evans said. “Now she’s taking it all back.”

She added that her mother had told her, “‘I spoke to my lawyer and she says I can [be] in contempt of court if I let Jace go to your house before we get the papers signed.’”

Evans complained, “I don’t get this mind game. I don’t get it. My mom and Jace are not safe around each other and I’m sick and tired of everyone trying to make me look like the idiot when I’m telling the complete truth.”

The mother and daughter have been in a custody dispute over Jace since Evans signed over custody of her son to Barbara at 17.

“Her pride is too much to put down and it has been for years and now that she gets a little bit of attention from the media–thanks TMZ–our relationship is ruined,” Evans said. “It shows my mom’s true colors doing this and I constantly think she’s going to change and she never changes.”