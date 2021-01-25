Eddie Izzard’s Livestreamed Treadmill Marathon Interrupted By ‘Gatecrashers’

Eddie Izzard’s big charity marathon was almost ruined at the very last second.

The actress and comedian has been in the midst of her “A Run for Hope” fundraiser, running 31 marathons on treadmills and doing 31 stand-up shows.

But Izzard’s 24th marathon almost ended in disaster after she was interrupted with less than 30 seconds left, by “gatecrashers” attempting to enter the room.

A dramatic ending to a very tough marathon 24. It’s hard enough for @eddieizzard as it is without having to contend with gatecrashers. Thanks to @ChrisMoyles for your support #MakeHumanityGreatAgain Please donate at https://t.co/rKmg6kjyGW – the Beekeepers pic.twitter.com/lZqpXzo9s5 — Eddie Izzard (@eddieizzard) January 24, 2021

“No, no, no, do not come in,” she told the people trying to enter, shouting, “Do not! Do not! Stop! It’s COVID-safe, go out, please!”

Finally, as the clock ticked down the final seconds, the people left the room.

“Well that was alarming,” Izzard said, breathing a sigh of relief.

“I love how you saved that excitement to the last 15 seconds,” said livestream co-host Chris Moyles.

Izzard explained that “two guys” had tried to come in, apparently because the door had been left open a crack to let some air into the room.

“We’re still COVID-safe, thank you very much,” she added. “See you soon.”