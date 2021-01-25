Billie Eilish Says She ‘Wasn’t In A Great Mental Place’ When She Released Her Debut Album, Talks Setting Healthy Boundaries With Fans

Billie Eilish discusses establishing healthy boundaries with fans, growing up and more in a new interview with Vanity Fair.

The 19-year-old had huge success with her debut album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, but admits she wasn’t in the best place mentally as she was so young.

Eilish, who was 16 when she recorded the LP, tells the publication, “Parts of it were great and I love that album, but I was not in a great mental place.”

Since then, she says she’s started seeing a therapist and is more settled.

Eilish adds the music she’s working on now, “feels exactly how I want it to. There isn’t one song, or one part of one song, that I wish was this or that I wish it was that.”

“In our creative life and minds,” she says of herself and her brother Finneas, “we’re just at an all-time good.”

The musician, who was, and still is, a huge Justin Bieber lover, describes herself as “a fan-type person.”

Eilish says of fans’ devotion, “[It] makes you kind of crazy. We all know the feeling of seeing yourself and being like, ‘What is going on with me, I’m acting insane.’ When you’re excited about something, you forget boundaries and you forget what’s polite and what’s kind of not polite.”

Members of Eilish’s team previously started briefing the kids in line at meet-and-greets about how to behave.

“It is definitely important to have the boundaries and also have people around you that can help in a situation like that,” she shares of her own fans. “I never want to push away somebody that’s showing me only love. And even if it’s coming from a place of crazy love, I don’t ever want to push that too far away.”