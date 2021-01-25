Jerry Seinfeld Was Just ‘Having Fun’ With Larry King’s ‘Little Mistake’ In Resurfaced Clip

Jerry Seinfeld is missing the late, great Larry King.

Over the weekend, the comedian tweeted in memory of the legendary TV broadcaster, and also took the opportunity to set the record straight on a resurfaced clip from King’s CNN show.

Always loved Larry King and will miss him. The ‘canceled’ bit was just me having fun with his little mistake. Nothing more. Or less. #ripLarry❤️ — Jerry Seinfeld (@JerrySeinfeld) January 23, 2021

During the interview, in which Seinfeld was promoting his animated “Bee Movie”, King brought up the end of “Seinfeld”, questioning whether the comedian had ended it or if it was cancelled.

“You gave it up, right?” King asked. “You cancelled them, they didn’t cancel you.”

“You’re not aware of this?” Seinfeld asked in response. “You think I got cancelled? Are you under the impression I got cancelled? I thought it was pretty well-documented. Is this still CNN?”

Seinfeld then insisted, “[When] I went off the air I was the number-one show on television, Larry. Do you know who I am?” to which King joked, “Jewish guy. Brooklyn.”

King playfully butted heads with a number of celebs during interviews over the years, including Danny Pudi and Julia-Louis Dreyfus.