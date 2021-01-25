Gymnast Nia Dennis Celebrates Black Excellence With Another Incredible Floor Routine, The Internet Reacts

UCLA’s Nia Dennis had everybody talking over the weekend with yet another incredible gymnastics floor routine, securing her team a season-opening win against Arizona State on Saturday.

Dennis celebrated Black excellence with her routine, which quickly went viral, scoring an impressive 9.95 out of 10 as she danced along to tracks by Kendrick Lamar, Missy Elliott and Tupac.

The gymnast opened with Lamar’s “DNA”, before closing out with Tupac’s “California Love”, also including Soulja Boy’s breakout hit “Crank That”.

“This routine definitely reflects everything that I am today as a woman,” Dennis told the Los Angeles Daily News, “and of course I had to incorporate a lot of parts of my culture. I wanted to have a dance party because that’s my personality and of course I had to shout-out L.A. because we out here, UCLA.”

The likes of Missy Elliott and fellow gymnasts Simone Biles and Katelyn Ohashi were among social media users congratulating Dennis online.

Snappin🔥 — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) January 24, 2021

okay @DennisNia do the damn thing girl 🔥 this was so fun to watch! keep killing it! https://t.co/eDntwMpC4R — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) January 24, 2021

This is amazing 🔥🔥🔥🔥UCLA Gymnast Nia Dennis Is Going Viral—Again—for Another Incredible Floor Routine https://t.co/UXHX5fVI2z — Andrea Ziegler (@andi_ziegler) January 25, 2021

I absolutely love watching Nia Dennis and her incredible routines! She makes me cry her art is so beautiful! And yes this is fucking art. Literally every aspect of her sport and physical appearance is art. Stunning in every way. https://t.co/pozE8dISdX — D Frost (@raisinguprebels) January 25, 2021

UCLA gymnastics consistently produces some of the BEST athletes and this performance by Nia Dennis is INCREDIBLE https://t.co/a8skLHVGxi — Nikki (@_nhlsharks) January 25, 2021

Dennis’ latest competition comes after she went viral last February with an incredible Beyonce-inspired floor routine set to “Crazy In Love”, “Lose My Breath” and “Ego”.