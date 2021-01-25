Gymnast Nia Dennis Celebrates Black Excellence With Another Incredible Floor Routine, The Internet Reacts

By Becca Longmire.

UCLA’s Nia Dennis had everybody talking over the weekend with yet another incredible gymnastics floor routine, securing her team a season-opening win against Arizona State on Saturday.

Dennis celebrated Black excellence with her routine, which quickly went viral, scoring an impressive 9.95 out of 10 as she danced along to tracks by Kendrick Lamar, Missy Elliott and Tupac.

The gymnast opened with Lamar’s “DNA”, before closing out with Tupac’s “California Love”, also including Soulja Boy’s breakout hit “Crank That”.

“This routine definitely reflects everything that I am today as a woman,” Dennis told the Los Angeles Daily News, “and of course I had to incorporate a lot of parts of my culture. I wanted to have a dance party because that’s my personality and of course I had to shout-out L.A. because we out here, UCLA.”

The likes of Missy Elliott and fellow gymnasts Simone Biles and Katelyn Ohashi were among social media users congratulating Dennis online.

Dennis’ latest competition comes after she went viral last February with an incredible Beyonce-inspired floor routine set to “Crazy In Love”, “Lose My Breath” and “Ego”.

