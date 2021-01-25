Elizabeth Olsen Says Taking On ‘WandaVision’ Challenge ‘Felt Intimidating’

“WandaVision” is offered a whole new kind of role for Elizabeth Olsen.

The actress spoke to Elle.com about the new Disney+ Marvel series and taking the superhero genre in a completely new direction.

Talking about what originally attracted her to the role of Wanda Maximoff, a.k.a. Scarlet Witch, in “Avengers: Age of Ultron” in the first place, Olsen said, “[Director Joss Whedon] explained to me that Wanda Maximoff has always been this pillar of the struggle of mental health, from her pain and depression and traumatic experiences to how she completely alters the reality of the comics. The thing I held onto after reading the initial script was that she was not only powerful because of her abilities, but because of her emotions.”

In the new series, Wanda and her partner Vision find themselves trapped in a mysterious setting mimicking classic sitcoms, with reality appearing to break through around the edges.

“Someone said to me when you watch any of these hero movies, you know when the villain’s about to show themselves, and you also have an idea of who the villain is,” Olsen explained. “With our show, you don’t know what the villain is, or if there is one at all.”

Preparing for the show required going back and watching a lot of classic TV like “Bewitched” and “The Dick Van Dyke Show”.

“You have to learn appropriate manners — what’s considered being polite or proper. That coincides with women’s voices changing,” Olsen said. “I enjoyed challenging myself to match the syntax and the lyricism. I live in a very chest-register kind of deep voice. I had to remember not to bring it up at certain moments.”

She added, “I’ve only been working for 10 years, but there is this feeling where you start to get comfortable. ‘WandaVision’ was the furthest thing from comfortable for me. It felt intimidating. The character is a completely different thing.”

For Marvel fans waiting for the show to bring the action, Olsen promised, “We still live up to what Marvel does. We just tell the story in a completely different way. It’s a very emotional, female story and it’s a story they haven’t told yet for either of our characters.”