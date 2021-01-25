Priyanka Chopra Jokes ‘It Only Took A Global Pandemic’ For Her And Nick Jonas To Spend Six Months Together: ‘Both Our Schedules Are So Crazy’

Priyanka Chopra Jonas discusses her husband Nick Jonas, his famous family and more in a new interview with Marie Claire.

The actress, who is set to release her new book Unfinished next month, says of spending time with Nick’s family, “We never get to meet [Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner and family] as often as the world thinks we do, but whenever we end up together, it’s a huge-a** party.

“It’s all our parents, the girls and the boys… both of our schedules are so crazy individually that there was no world in which we would have ever had six months together. It only took a global pandemic for that to happen.”

Chopra, who married Nick in December 2018, adds of reading about her and her husband online: “I am just like everyone else. In the morning when I’m driving to work or I’m having my coffee, I’m flipping through Twitter, Instagram, the news, and when my name pops up, I’m like, ‘Alright, what are people saying? How are we feeling?’ I just don’t react to it or let it affect my mental well-being.”

The star recently opened up about being bullied in a U.S. high school when she was a teenager, with some kids even shouting racist abuse at her.

“In high school, I feel like the kids who were after me didn’t even understand why. I think it’s that they decided that they were more powerful than someone else—me—and when you pick on someone, it’s because you’re insecure,” she says. “Bullying happens to kids and adults. It happens with positions of power, and we’ve all seen that abused in multiple ways… it affected me adversely. It affected my confidence; it affected who I wanted to be. I felt exposed, when your skin is raw.”

Chopra shares of being proud of her accomplishments: “For that girl who was so scared, I’m proud of the person that I evolved into. I dealt with a lot, and I came out thriving. I want little girls around the world to think about that. It doesn’t matter where you come from; it doesn’t matter what your circumstances are. Your grit matters, your ambition matters, your perseverance matters.”