‘Bling Empire’ Stars Kelly Mi Li And Andrew Gray Are Still Together 2 Years Later

Fans of “Bling Empire” will be happy to know their favourite couple’s still an item.

When the new hit Netflix show begins, Kelly Mi Li and boyfriend Andrew Gray are a happy couple, but as the season progresses they hit some relationship obstacles.

After initially deciding to separate, the season ends with Kelly and Andrew embracing. But as the season finished shooting back in 2018, many fans were left wondering if they’d remained together.

“It was hard to watch because it was a dark time — one of the darkest times of my life,” Kelly told The Wrap. “Watching it back was very hard to digest but also, at the same time, there was a very positive feeling because we came so far in a short two years.”

She explained that they did separate for six months following the end of production on the show, and that they are not currently living together.

“We wrapped October/November 2019. January 2020 was when we said, ‘Hey, let’s not talk. Let’s take a break,” Kelly said. “About June or July was when we started spending more time together but right now we’re still living separately, and I think we’re going to keep it like that for a while.”

Photo: Netflix

Thankfully, though, Kelly and Andrew’s relationship appears strong than ever.

“We are doing so well,” she said. “Andrew is doing so well. The darkest secret that he had was his anger issue. He’s done a lot of work a lot on growth and a lot of therapy that I’m so proud of. We have not gotten into anything close to [the Paris call]. Of course, we’ve gotten into disagreements but he’s been very calm and he’s even calmed me down where he’s like, ‘Let’s take a deep breath before we talk.’”

Kelly also told ET that she lied to her castmates near the end of the season’s run about getting back together with Andrew.

“Me and Andrew’s relationship is so up and down, we’ve been on a roller coaster, and for my friends, I think, like, [I’m] a little bit embarrassed in a sense, where I hate to have them go on this roller coaster with me,” she said. “It’s so emotional all the time. So, I feel a little guilty. I’m like, I don’t want them to go on this roller coaster, in case it’s another dip, in case it’s another drop. At the end of the day, sometimes I’m not even ready for the drop, you know? So, I don’t hate to get my friends on this roller coaster with me.”