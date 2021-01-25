Emma Corrin Wants To ‘Move Away From Doing Posh English’ After Breakout Role As Diana On ‘The Crown’

Emma Corrin is looking forward to life after “The Crown”.

The breakout star of the Netflix show’s fourth season spoke with The Guardian about her performance as Princess Diana and what she’s planning for the future.

Before anything, though, Corrin had to fully inhabit Diana, and in particular the late royal’s voice, which she got help with from her mom.

“When I was initially auditioning, I would rehearse with my mum,” she explained. “She’s a speech therapist, and she helped me to locate it. I’d watched ‘Diana: In Her Own Words’ [a 2017 TV documentary], and I had been so captivated by, and interested in, her voice. It’s unique. She was a Sloane Ranger. For that, you drop your jaw at the end of every sentence or phrase, and it makes everything slow and long. But it wasn’t just that. She had this incredible lilt. The way I heard it, she always sounded a little bit sad. There was a quality to it which I realized was important to her character.”

In season 5, the role of Diana will be taken over by actress Elizabeth Debicki, leaving Corrin open to take on different kinds of roles.

“Yes! I’m looking forward to it,” she says of getting to see Debicki’s take on the character. “Though I’m sad I only did one series, I always knew that was all I was signing on for, and I played her from 16 to 28. I took her from girl to woman, and I loved that arc.”

She continued, “But I’m also quite pleased to move on. The industry loves to pigeonhole. The sooner I can move away from doing posh English, the better, even though that’s what I am… I want to do a gritty, independent film, maybe in Scotland or something. I’ll have an outrageous accent, and flowing red hair.”