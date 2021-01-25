Pete Davidson And Glenn Close Discuss Their Careers In Latest ‘Actors On Actors’ Series

Pete Davidson and Glenn Close are the latest actors to sit down for a virtual chat as part of “Variety Studio: Actors On Actors” series.

From their latest projects – Davidson’s semi-autobiographical dramedy “The King Of Staten Island” and Close’s Netflix drama “Hillbilly Elegy” – the actors have nothing but praise for one another when it comes to discussing career highlights.

Citing “Fatal Attraction” as one of Davidson’s favourite Close performances, he asks if she was aware the 1987 thriller would have such a lasting influence.

“No, I don’t think we did,” she replies from her home in Montana. “It was a thrilling experience. It was pretty stressful because I was playing a woman who had been incested at a very early age and it made her suicidal. This is from research I did with a psychiatrist. I wanted to know what made people behave like that. I was on a totally different level with that character. I wasn’t playing an evil person. I was playing a person in distress who had no help — and I loved her.”

She continues: “And when they came back and we had to change the ending and made her into basically a psychopath with a knife in her hand, it was profoundly difficult for me to do that. But I learned a very important lesson — how important catharsis is for an audience. They had been so deeply upset by her that the only way they could feel that the world would come back to any semblance of order was if she was totally wiped away, even though in the original ending she killed herself. Somehow it wasn’t enough of a punishment. It was a fascinating, painful thing to learn.”

Mental illness is also covered in their lengthy chat, with Davidson opening up about having borderline personality disorder.

“I got diagnosed with BPD a few years ago, and I was always just so confused all the time, and just thought something was wrong, and didn’t know how to deal with it,” he says. “Then, when somebody finally tells you, the weight of the world feels lifted off your shoulders. You feel so much better.”

For Close, her interest in Davidson’s career revolves around his work on “SNL” as the comedian explains what the worst part about being a part of the cast is.

“The worst is sometimes you’re only in one thing, and you’ll be dressed up like a clock, or I had to dress up as Count Chocula, which is a cereal mascot. You’re stuck in the outfit for four hours in your dressing room, just looking at yourself in the mirror,” he says.

The actress has much respect for stand-up comedians like Davidson and her late friend, Robin Williams.

“I find standup comedy one of the most terrifying propositions I could think of — and yet, there are people like you, and Robin was a friend of mine. It’s an act of courage in my eyes,” she says. “I once went with Robin to one of the clubs he used to work out new material in, in San Francisco. And it was excruciating because he just didn’t have the crowd. He just kept at it. And at the end, he had them.”

“There’s obviously tons of more courageous jobs,” Davidson responds. “But I do think it is courageous to get onstage in front of people because it is terrifying. The reason why I think I was able to do it is because a s***ty thing happened to me when I was really young. We lost my dad. When I was 16, I always wanted to try it because it was what got me by — Eddie Murphy and Chappelle and Bill Burr. My friends were like, ‘You should do it.’ And it went okay.”