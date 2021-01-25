Canadian Artist Tara Beier’s Song ‘Hero & The Sage’ Backs Biden’s ‘100 Days, 100 Nurses’ Campaign

Tara Beier is a voice of action amid the pandemic.

The Canadian-American singer’s song “Hero & The Sage” was recently chosen as the call to action song for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’ “100 Days. 100 Nurses” campaign to honour nurses on the frontlines and to encourage everyone to wear a mask.

The video features photos of 100 nurses from around the U.S., and is set to Beier’s song which was produced by Bret Higgins of the Great Lake Swimmers and was recorded in Toronto at Canterbury Studios in 2016.

In an interview with Contrast in November, Beier shared what it was like moving to the U.S. shortly after releasing her album featuring the title track.

“I was always trusting and letting go. Another thing I would say to my younger self is to accept yourself,” she said. “I was always doing what I wanted to do but there was something deep inside of me that was fighting to prove my worth. I would tell my younger self you don’t have to fight to prove you’re worth, enjoy what you are doing. Understand that everything is connected to the greater whole, that you are fulfilling your purpose.”

Tara Beier. Photo: Filbert Kung for Contrast

Beier also gave advice on how to keep moving forward when you have a bad day.

“Try to do things that will cheer you up,” she said. “When you are having a bad day, there is something deep within that needs to be nurtured. Therefore you must do self care. Buy yourself something nice, go outside, see nature, watch a favourite movie, take a bath, see a friend, cuddle up in a blanket, hug your family. Whatever you got! Be grateful for what you have.”

She added, “Those bad days are the days you learn something. We have discernment and we can choose how we deal with life’s ups and downs. Journal or talk it out, pray. On the bad days, take it as an opportunity of growth. Change is not easy but sometimes necessary. On the bad days, you need to really tap into your higher power. Take those bad days as an opportunity of growth.”