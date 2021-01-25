‘Harry Potter’ Live-Action TV Series Reportedly In The Works For HBO Max

The wizarding world of Harry Potter may be coming to the small screen.

A live-action “Harry Potter” series is reportedly in the early stages of development for HBO Max according to The Hollywood Reporter. Warner Bros. — a part of the WarnerMedia-backed U.S. streaming site — is said to be “engaged in multiple conversations with potential writers exploring various ideas” from J.K. Rowling’s creation. Warner Bros. and Rowling control the rights to the franchise.

Though discussions are only in the preliminary stages, no writers or talent are currently linked to the project. When contacted for comment, both HBO Max and Warner Bros. denied TV adaptation discussions to THR. “There are no Harry Potter series in development at the studio or on the streaming platform,” they reaffirmed to the outlet.

The world of “Harry Potter” is one of the film studio’s top properties with eight films in the main franchise and two”Fantastic Beasts” spinoffs, with another currently in production and two more expected in the future.