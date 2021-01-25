Shawn Mendes, Dolly Parton Among Guests On Apple’s New ‘Time To Walk’ Audio Walking Experience

Apple just launched its new “Time to Walk” audio experience on Apple Watch for Fitness+ subscribers, so now you can be joined by the likes of Shawn Mendes and Dolly Parton during your daily exercise.

Each episode is shaped by the guest’s personal, life-shaping moments and includes lessons learned, meaningful memories, thoughts on purpose and gratitude, moments of levity, and other thought-provoking topics, recorded while walking outside or in locations that are meaningful to them.

The narrative comes to life through photos that appear on Apple Watch, perfectly timed to amplify a corresponding moment the guest shares. Following the guest’s stories, the experience extends with the guest introducing a short playlist of songs that has given them motivation and inspiration, so the listener can continue their walk to a soundtrack intimately connected to each guest, a press release confirms.

NBA player Draymond Green and Uzo Aduba are also included in the four episodes that have just been launched.

“I’ve loved walking ever since I was a little girl in the Smoky Mountains,” Parton says of the audio experience. “I think it’s so important to be able to get out and walk if we can during this time. I do my best thinking when I walk. And while many of us feel confined during this time, I’m hopeful that people will take a walk down memory lane with me and we can all feel a little more freedom taking the time to walk together.”

“Taking a walk is a great way to clear your mind,” Mendes adds. “It’s the most simple thing you can do to calm the body and soul, reflect, and slow down. I hope people get to feel the same sense of calm I do while walking and can bring that to their own experiences.”

Green says, “There’s nothing better than a walk in nature, getting lost in my thoughts, and taking a deep breath of fresh air. Take all the stresses of your day and let them blow away with the wind. I hope sharing my stories with those who go on a walk with me will give them the same drive to chase their dreams that I had in chasing mine.”

Aduba continues, “I love walking either by myself or with my dog. It’s a time to connect and have the conversations with myself that can often get overlooked throughout the day, and bring peace of mind. The experience of walking and telling my stories gave me that familiar feeling that walking brings, answering questions that need to be answered, and addressing topics that need to be addressed. I’m so excited to share that with those who take the time to walk with me.”

“Walking is the most popular physical activity in the world, and one of the healthiest things we can do for our bodies. A walk can often be more than just exercise: It can help clear the mind, solve a problem, or welcome a new perspective,” Jay Blahnik, Apple’s Senior Director of Fitness Technologies, shares.

Adding, “Even throughout this challenging period of time, one activity that has remained available to many is walking. With ‘Time to Walk’, we’re bringing weekly original content to Apple Watch in Fitness+ that includes some of the most diverse, fascinating, and celebrated guests offering inspiration and entertainment to help our users keep moving through the power of walking.”

New episodes will appear in the Workout app on Apple Watch from a different guest each Monday through the end of April.