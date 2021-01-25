Paris Jackson Releases Powerful New Music Video For ‘Eyelids’ Featuring Andy Hull

Paris Jackson’s latest music video is a stunner.

On Friday, the 22-year-old singer-songwriter released the official video for “Eyelids”, featuring Andy Hull of Manchester Orchestra.

Directed by Phillip Lopez, who has also worked with Selena Gomez, Kygo and others, the black-and-white video features Jackson and Hull standing at first alone, singing the sad tones of the song.

Later the two are shown standing back to back, and finally face to face, singing the melancholy lyrics, “It wouldn’t matter if I did any more/I don’t know your name.”

Hull co-wrote the song with Jackson, and co-produced the track, as well as her debut album Wilted, which was released in November 2020.

Jackson previously released the single “Let Down” from the same album.