Annie Murphy Auctions Red Carpet Gown To Benefit Toronto’s Encampment Support Network

Annie Murphy is supporting Toronto’s Encampment Support Network.

In an announcement on Instagram, the “Schitt’s Creek” star, 34, is auctioning off her very first red carpet dress. The proceeds raised will benefit ESN, as well as another “awesome charity.”

ESN is a volunteer-run network supporting people living in homeless encampments throughout the city.

RELATED: Annie Murphy Starts Instagram Account For Her Hilarious Covers Of Hit Songs

The gown in question was designed by Wayne Clark and Murphy wore it on the red carpet at the Canadian Screen Awards in 2015.

“If you’re in the mood to buy this very nice dress AND donate to two important causes, have I got the OPPORTUNITY for YOU!” she captioned a photo of herself in the stunning look. “This was the very first thing I wore on my very first red carpet (the Canadian Screen Awards in 2015) so yeah, there might be anxiety sweat in the armpits, but there are pockets in the dress, so it balances out.”

RELATED: ‘Schitt’s Creek’ Stars Catherine O’Hara And Annie Murphy Light Up Hudson’s Bay Holiday Campaign

She added, “I would very much like to sell it to you if you’re in the market.”

Murphy also explained that half the proceeds will go to ESN, while the other half will be donated to “an awesome charity (Canadian or American) that we both agree on like a couple of mature adults.”

In the days following her post, Murphy shared an update revealing the dress sold for $7,000 USD.