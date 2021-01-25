The Peanuts Gang Is Back In ‘The Snoopy Show’ Trailer

Snoopy is going on all-new adventures.
On Monday, Apple TV+ debuted the trailer for the new animated “The Snoopy Show”, featuring the iconic beagle and his friends: Charlie Brown and the Peanuts gang.
RELATED: Apple TV+ Announces ‘The Snoopy Show’ On 70th Anniversary Of ‘Peanuts’
The trailer opens with Charlie discovering Snoopy in a barn looking sad.
“We’re going to be best friends,” the boy says, snuggling the dog, “Don’t be nervous, you’re going to like it here.”
Throughout the trailer, Snoopy hangs out with the round-headed kid, Woodstock, Lucy, Linus, Franklin, Schroeder, and Peppermint Patty.
RELATED: First Look: The ‘Peanuts’ Gang Blasts Off With ‘Snoopy In Space’
Snoopy also goes on adventures in planes, climbs mountains, and more.
“The Snoopy Show” premieres Feb. 5 on Apple TV+