The Peanuts Gang Is Back In ‘The Snoopy Show’ Trailer

Snoopy is going on all-new adventures.

On Monday, Apple TV+ debuted the trailer for the new animated “The Snoopy Show”, featuring the iconic beagle and his friends: Charlie Brown and the Peanuts gang.

The trailer opens with Charlie discovering Snoopy in a barn looking sad.

“We’re going to be best friends,” the boy says, snuggling the dog, “Don’t be nervous, you’re going to like it here.”

Photo: Apple TV+

Throughout the trailer, Snoopy hangs out with the round-headed kid, Woodstock, Lucy, Linus, Franklin, Schroeder, and Peppermint Patty.

Snoopy also goes on adventures in planes, climbs mountains, and more.

“The Snoopy Show” premieres Feb. 5 on Apple TV+