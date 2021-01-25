FKA Twigs Opens Up About Shia LaBeouf Abuse Claims, Says ‘I Never Thought Anything Like This Would Happen To Me’

FKA Twigs opened up about being in an abusive relationship with ex Shia LaBeouf in a candid new interview on the “Grounded With Louis Theroux” podcast.

The singer, who accused LaBeouf of assault, sexual battery and infliction of emotional distress during their relationship, revealed why she filed a lawsuit and why she felt like she couldn’t just leave the actor at the time.

“It is something in society that’s a really big problem and it’s really common, but for some reason we don’t talk about it,” Twigs, whose real name is Tahliah Debrett Barnett, told Theroux about why she’s finally decided to speak out.

Twigs went on to discuss how the pair met on the set of LaBeouf’s 2019 film “Honey Boy”, saying there was an “intense honeymoon period” at the start of their relationship, “which is a signifier of how brilliant things can be. It sets the benchmark for if you behave well.”

The musician added, “If you fulfill all of the requirements and meet the rules, and all these things of the abuser, it can… be great,” adding LaBeouf then got controlling, pushing her “emotional and spiritual boundaries.”

Twigs added, “Being nice to a waiter, or being polite to somebody, that could be seen as me flirting or wanting to engage in some sort of relationship with somebody else, when I’m literally just ordering pasta… I was told that I knew what he was like and if I loved him, I wouldn’t look men in the eye. That was my reality for a good four months.”

She also claimed he’d count how many times a day she kissed him, comparing it to his previous partner, but she never knew “what the right number was.”

Twigs said if she didn’t hit the quota, “he would start an argument with me, berate me for hours, make me feel like the worst person ever,” saying he had her convinced she she was a “terrible girlfriend.”

The star claimed LaBeouf would accuse her of “staring at the ceiling and thinking about ways to leave him… accused me of not wanting to be with him. Accused me of wanting to be with somebody else. It would be always… between like four and seven in the morning.”

“All I can do is just think about myself when I’m 50 years old [and] I’ve got kids, I think about what I want to have stood for,” she shared of hoping to help others.

“This is something that was completely unexpected. I never thought anything like this would happen to me… when I’m older, if I have a daughter, I want to be able to say, ‘This thing happened to me. And I dealt with it.’ It’s a big thing to heal publicly and have to do it in front of everyone, but I can do it. I’m a big girl and I can do it.”

Twigs, who said she suffered PTSD and would wake in the middle of the night with panic attacks over lockdown, said she felt leaving at the time was “genuinely impossible. I felt so controlled and I felt so confused and I felt so low, beneath myself, that the fear of leaving and knowing I had all this work to do to get back to just feeling okay, it was completely overwhelming.”