‘Home Improvement’ Stars Tim Allen & Richard Karn Reunite For Reality Competition Series ‘Assembly Required’

“Tool Time” is back, for real this time.

“Home Improvement” stars Tim Allen and Richard Karn are reuniting for the new History Channel reality competition series “Assembly Required”.

Premiering Feb. 23, the series will see the “Tool Time” duo bring together the best and brightest makers from across the U.S. to push their building skills to the limit in head-to-head competition.

“They say a longtime friend is someone who responds with, ‘This is by far your worst idea ever’…Fortunately, this was a great idea working with Richard,” Allen said in a statement. “I loved those days doing ‘Tool Time’. We both share a great appreciation of people who can solve a problem not by talking about it, but by ‘doing’ it with creativity and amazing building skills. Plus, it gives me more time to make fun of his fake beard.”

Karn added, “Tim has always been jealous of my facial hair…mainly because when he grows his it looks a bit off…but I will say this has been one of his best ideas ever. Working alongside him has been the bright spot of this difficult year. We see eye to eye on a lot of things, but if nothing else this show has brought out the differences in our own personal design preferences and when you add in the creativity of our contestants, well let’s just say, it brings me great joy to be a part of this!”

Allen and Karn will choose items for the competitors to build, offering colour commentary throughout and testing the final builds for quality, design, and functionality, with a grand prize of $5,000.