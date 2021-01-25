Ana de Armas Admits It Took Her ‘Nine Months’ To Nail Down Marilyn Monroe’s Accent For Upcoming Biopic: ‘My Brain Was Fried’

Being Marilyn Monroe is much harder than Ana de Armas makes it look.

The Cuban actress, 32, is set to star as the icon in the upcoming biopic “Blonde”. But according to de Armas, it took some time to sound like Monroe.

RELATED: Casey Affleck Says He Didn’t Throw Out Brother Ben’s Ana De Armas Cutout, Calls Her A ‘Catch’ (Exclusive)

In a new interview with U.K. publication the Sunday Times, de Armas admitted she “tried” to get it right, “It only took me nine months of dialect coaching, and practising, and some ADR sessions.”

“It was a big torture, so exhausting. My brain was fried,” she added.

But despite the work, the “Knives Out” star has great respect for the icon: “I had a lot of thoughts as a woman in the industry, and even in general, about how things from the 1930s, 1940s, 1950s are so relatable to nowadays… And how if you don’t have a strong base, with your family and so on, it’s really hard to make it through — really hard.”

RELATED: Ana de Armas Cardboard Cutout Spotted Being Thrown In Trash Bin At Ben Affleck’s House Following Split

“Blonde” is based on the 2000 novel of the same name by Joyce Carol Oates.

The upcoming flick will also star Bobby Cannavale and Adrien Brody.

“Blonde” will premiere on Netflix later this year.