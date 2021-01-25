For The First Time In 37 Years Budweiser Won’t Air Super Bowl Ad

The Super Bowl will be a little different this year.

For the first time in 37 years, Budweiser will not be airing an ad during the big game, the brewer announced Monday.

The company said in a tweet:

For the first time in 37 years, we aren’t running a commercial during the Super Bowl. Instead, we’re helping to safely bring America back together again soon. Watch to learn how. pic.twitter.com/vpfnqDoDMK — Budweiser (@budweiserusa) January 25, 2021

Included in the tweet is a 90-second PSA narrated by Rashida Jones, featuring footage of people helping each other, dancing, playing sports, and remaining optimistic through difficult times, which will air during the game instead.

“Together, let’s turn our strength into hope,” Jones says, along with a message explaining that they will be redirecting money usually spent on ads during the Super Bowl toward raising awareness for the COVID-19 vaccines.

“Like everyone else, we are eager to get people back together, reopen restaurants and bars, and be able to gather to cheers with friends and family,” Budweiser vice-president of marketing Monica Rustgi told USA Today. “To do this, and to bring consumers back into neighbourhood bars and restaurants that were hit exceptionally hard by the pandemic, we’re stepping in to support critical awareness of the COVID-19 vaccine.”

Budweiser, who has aired some of the Super Bowl’s most iconic ads over the years, joins a number of brands skipping the game in 2021, including Coca-Cola and Pepsi.